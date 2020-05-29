VICTORIA -- A man has been arrested after two people were sent to hospital with stab wounds in Victoria.

Police say officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a large fight.

When police arrived, they discovered two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to VicPD.

Both men were taken to hospital while police searched for a perpetrator who had reportedly fled the area.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, officers returned to the scene when it was reported the alleged perpetrator had returned.

Police used a Taser on the man and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to hospital for assessment and once cleared, was transported to VicPD cells.

This investigation is ongoing.