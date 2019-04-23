When Kevin went looking for a companion online, he made specific requests. His life hasn't been the same since.

When Kevin finally decided to go online that day, his requests were specific. "If you ask for what you want," he says, "what you want will come to you."

Kevin posted a 'wanted' ad saying he was looking for a companion to "cuddle," "kiss" and "watch the sunset or moonrise" with. "If you have such a girl, I'm the guy for her," he reads the end of his ad. "I'm very interested in meeting her."

Kevin knows how it seems. "You think I'm looking for a girlfriend," he says. "I wasn't. Not after 50 years of marriage.”

Kevin eventually received a response to his ad, and agreed to meet in person. When he and Kelty first met, she "comes straight towards me and wants to kiss. I was sold!"

Kevin says it was love at first sight.

At this point I should probably make it clear that Kevin was looking for a dog. Kelty is an Australian blue heeler.

In the five years since then, he and Kelty have been constant companions. "She's just like Velcro," he smiles. "She will not leave my side." The rare times Kevin does have to leave her behind, Kelty 'Velcros' herself to his slippers. "And nobody can come near my slippers!"

So that day he drove away in the van and she followed, Kevin assumed Kelty was running towards him. The dog was actually racing past him.

"I thought this is interesting to see," he recalls. Kevin shot video of Kelty racing beside the van. The speedometer shows he's going more than 35 kms/h. Kelty keeps up with him for two minutes.

"She just loved it," he recalls. "She's just crazy to run."

Now whenever they go for a drive, and Kevin passes a "running road," Kelty knows. The dog lifts her head, moves from seat to seat, and whimpers until they turn around.

"She gets so excited!" he says. And if you say "the r-word (run)" she jumps across Kevin and barks at the driverside window.

When Kevin finally opens the door, Kelty leaps out. Propelled by a wagging tail, she runs in circles, barking at Kevin in the van. You can imagine it's the dog equivalent of revving her engine. "It's like a drag race," he laughs.

Once Kevin can see the dead-end road is clear of cars, he yells 'go!' and Kelt races forward. "She goes just like a rocket!" Kevin smiles. It takes a few seconds for the van to catch up with the dog, but when it does, the friends run side-by-side for more than a kilometre.

"She just loves it," Kevin says of their almost-daily routine. "She runs and runs and runs until she's exhausted. And then she'll want to do it again."

Although doing doggy drag-races couldn't be more different than his online request for quiet walks along the beach, Kevin couldn't be more grateful for the chance to return the unconditional love Kelty shows him. "I just enjoy watching her have this excitement in her life," he smiles.

And after a race or two – she may give him a kiss or two – before barking to blast-off again.