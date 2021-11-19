Malahat workers receive gifts from community as repairs continue

Victoria -

Workers who are busy with repairs on the Malahat highway say they're grateful for snacks and gifts that were dropped off on Friday morning.

"To all of the wonderful people travelling the #Malahat this morning and dropped off treats for our amazing construction team: Thank you!" Wrote Emcon Services Inc. in a social media post. "Your kindness is greatly appreciated."

The message was followed by the hashtag #FeelGoodFriday.

The highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on a 24-hour basis on Thursday. The limited reopening happened ahead of schedule because of the success workers had on the highway so far.

The province estimates that two-way traffic will resume on Nov. 22, depending on weather.

Limited use of the highway has caused supply bottlenecks in the Greater Victoria area.

Experts and provincial officials have repeatedly said there is no need to panic buy or hoard items due to supply chain disruptions, noting that travel priority was being given to fuel tankers and emergency services.

Still, some grocery stores and gas stations have seen shortages since a historic rainstorm swept across the province earlier this week.