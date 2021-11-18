'There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies': Convoy of 15 tanker trucks heading for Greater Victoria

Victoria -

A convoy of fuel tanker trucks will travel over the Malahat highway into Greater Victoria on Thursday.

Gas stations on the South Island have struggled with a supply crunch since the Malahat highway was damaged by flooding on Monday.

Fifteen tanker trucks were mustering in Bamberton, B.C., north of the Malahat Summit, early Thursday morning.

Michelle Mahovlich, the City of Langford's director of engineering and public works, says the convoy will be escorted southbound over the Malahat starting at 9 a.m.

"There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies," Mahovlich added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.