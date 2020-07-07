VICTORIA -- Victoria police and the coroner are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in downtown Victoria.

Investigators were scouring the area behind the Capital Iron hardware store at 1900 Store St. Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of a sudden death.

"They were called by a passerby who observed a deceased person here," said Victoria police spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre.

"Due to the circumstances, detectives with our major crimes unit were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, as well as our forensic identification services."

The focus of the investigation is an area behind the store, near the waterfront of Victoria's Upper Harbour.

Police declined to say whether foul play is suspected in the death.

The investigation is ongoing.