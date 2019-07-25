

CTV Vancouver Island





The RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of an infant girl in Sooke.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that a girl under one year of age died on July 22 but has not released any further details.

"The BC Coroners Service can confirm that it is in the early stages of a fact-finding investigation into the July 22 death of a female infant in Sooke," the service said in a statement to CTV News Thursday.

"Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means the female infant came to her death."

The coroner said it would not be releasing the identity of the deceased and directed any further questions to the RCMP and the VIIMCU.