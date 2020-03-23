LANGFORD -- This is the story of two business owners that begins with Sushil, who I first met while he was sitting behind the wheel of his taxi.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my whole life,” Sushil says.

The Yellow Cab driver is talking about the coronavirus. Just like all of his passengers are.

Just like all of Jing’s customers are.

Jing is the other business owner in this story.

“Some people are losing their jobs with no pay,” Jing says. “They [are having] a hard time.”

Jing owns the Subway on McCallum Road in Langford and admits business is bad.

“If my business is dropping, I’m thinking [other] people are having [a] more difficult time than me,” he says with concern. “I think people will need some help.”

That’s why Jing posted a positive sign on the front door of his business that includes the message, “We Will Win”.

When I meet Sushil near downtown Victoria, the taxi driver admits business is slow too. But, despite that, he’s committing to caring for those who can’t get out by offering free rides or deliveries, especially for the elderly.

“I’m willing to help them,” Sushil says sincerely. “[I can] deliver anything they need, whether it be a prescription to pick up or drop off at their home, I can help.”

Seeing as Sushil owns his own Yellow Cab taxi, you can call him directly at 250-881-4443.

If you really needed to, perhaps you could get a ride with Sushil to see Jing. According to the rest of the sign on the Subway owner’s door, ‘If you are experiencing a hard time, and have no money to pay for your food, please come in and order a ‘Happy Meal’. It is FREE.” Jing underlined the last line with red ink, twice.

Jing says you won’t find the meal he created on the official menu. It’s two sliders with eggs, ham, cheese and vegetables.

“I’m losing money anyway,” he explains. “So why not lose money in good way?”

Why not turn something so bad — both Jing and Sushil seem to be saying — into something better?

“[In] times like this we need to stand with each other,” Sushil says.

“Keep calm,” Jing says with a smile. “We will be all right.”

Like his sign says, “We will win.”