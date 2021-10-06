Lights of Wonder holiday display returning to downtown Victoria

Victoria -

A free outdoor light display is returning to Victoria this December and will continue to operate through the holidays.

The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) will set up the Lights of Wonder display in Centennial Square from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31, including on Christmas Day.

The all ages, accessible display was first introduced in 2019, and was popular among visitors. That year, some 75,000 people came to visit the holiday display, according to the DVBA.

This year, the event will also include food vendors and a "diverse set of community performances," says the business association.

"We are honoured and excited to support the DVBA’s Lights of Wonder event this holiday season,” said Andrew Browne, senior development manager for Starlight Investments, which is sponsoring the display.

"This event offers residents of all ages from all over the region some magic and fun and we feel that is more important now, than ever before."

The Lights of Wonder display was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DVBA says it's excited for the event to return this year.