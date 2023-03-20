Life-sized driftwood sculpture exhibit to raise money for Vancouver Island wildlife centre

A Victoria artist who builds life-sized sculptures of local wildlife entirely out of driftwood is bringing her works to downtown Victoria to help fundraise for Wild ARC, an animal rehabilitation centre in Metchosin, B.C.

The exhibit, called "WILD BC!," will be open from March 28 to April 16 at the Gage Gallery in Bastion Square.

Thirty life-sized sculptures of animals, ranging from wolves to whales to eagles and more, will be on display at the exhibit.

Entry to the gallery will be free, and 25 per cent of all art sale proceeds will go towards WILD ARC, while another 25 per cent will go to the Gage Gallery to help support the local art scene.

"My goal is to give people the experience of standing in front of a wild creature like a wolf or cougar without risk to either the person or the animals," sad artist Tanya Bub in a release from the BC SPCA on Monday.

She also hoped that her driftwood pieces would inspire a "feeling of awe for the amazing creatures who share our province."

Bub will be at the gallery on March 29 for a free "meet the artist" event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Information about the animals recreated in the driftwood sculptures will also be present at the gallery, and visitors are welcome to snap photos of the sculptures or take selfies.

Bub is experienced at making driftwood art. She ran a similar fundraiser last year and in 2020 she made a massive, 1000-piece driftwood sculpture of Staqeya, also known as Takaya, the lone wolf of Discovery Island.

The sculpture was on the display at the Empress Hotel that year.