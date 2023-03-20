Life-sized driftwood sculpture exhibit to raise money for Vancouver Island wildlife centre

Some of the driftwood sculptures made by local artist Tanya Bub are shown. (BC SPCA) Some of the driftwood sculptures made by local artist Tanya Bub are shown. (BC SPCA)

