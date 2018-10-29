

Mounties are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that took place in Langford last week.

West Shore RCMP says it happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bellamy Road and Goldie Avenue as a 12-year-old girl walked home from school.

They say a suspicious man in a black four-door vehicle approached the girl and stopped his vehicle beside her, yelling at her to get inside.

The girl fled to a safe place and called for help immediately.

Police say they're searching for the man, described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, bald with some hair on the side and no facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a grey sweater.

"Police patrols and canvassing for the vehicle and driver are negative so far," said West Shore RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Dovell. "Investigators are requesting the driver of the black vehicle and anyone that may witnessed the interactions between driver and the girl to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers."

The incident also prompted School District 62 to send a letter home to parents alerting them to be vigilant in supervising their children.

"Teachers will go through a reminder of safety procedures with your children. If you could do the same, it would be beneficial," Supt. Scott Stinson said in a statement.

Students are reminded to take precautions like walking with others, stay an arm's length from strangers and never go anywhere with someone they don't know.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.