Langford fire crews made quick work of a small grass fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the dry grassy patch along the 900-block of Latoria Road after 2 p.m.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the blaze was sparked by a lawnmower. Ironically enough, the person using the lawnmower said he was cutting the grass so it wouldn't become a fire hazard.

Most of central and southern Vancouver Island was classified as having an "extreme" fire danger rating by the BC Wildfire Service on Wednesday.

Fueled by hot, dry weather, more than 280 wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre area have scorched 162,672 hectares of land this year, according to the wildfire service.