VICTORIA -- With the Vancouver Canucks returning to the ice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one pub in Langford is letting patrons roll the dice on their bar tabs come game night.

The City Centre Grille says it will pay half of your food and drink bill on playoff game nights – if the Canucks win.

"If the Canucks win, we're going to pick up half your tab for the night," says owner Gerry St. Cyr. "Hopefully we're in business after this."

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Minnesota Wild in the start of the summer playoffs on Sunday.