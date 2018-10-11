

The land offered by the District of Saanich for modular housing has failed an inspection.

The municipality had offered some space at the Municipal Hall Campus, north of the fire hall, for tent city campers following their lengthy occupation in Regina Park and a short stay near the Pat Bay Highway.

B.C. Housing says the land won’t work due to the steep slope of the property and the fact that the placement of the modular units would require significant construction and engineering.

Staff have notified the district and are hopeful it will offer up a different location for homeless housing.