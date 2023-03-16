Laketown Shakedown announces 2023 lineup, including headliner Shaggy

A popular music festival on Vancouver Island has announced the lineup for its three-day 2023 event.

Laketown Shakedown is returning to the Cowichan Lake area from June 30 to July 2, during the Canada Day long weekend.

Headliners for the event include Third Eye Blind on June 30, Portugal. The Man on July 1, and Shaggy on July 2.

Other performers also include Classified, K'naan and Reignwolf.

Tickets for this year's Laketown Shakedown go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on March 17.

Festival goers can purchase single-day passes, weekend passes or camping passes.

Laketown Shakedown returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with headliners Wu-Tang Clan, Arkells, and LIGHTS.

The music festival is located at Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre property about an hour north of Victoria.

The music venue is also home to the popular Sunfest Country Music Festival, which is also returning this summer.

Organizers have announced some headliners for the country music event, including Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson and Willie Jones.

Sunfest runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6.