Blake Shelton to headline Sunfest music festival on Vancouver Island

U.S. country music star Blake Shelton will headline next year's Sunfest Country Music Festival on Vancouver Island, organizers announced Wednesday.

The music festival will return to the Cowichan Valley from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2023, and Shelton will close out the event with a performance on the last day of the festival.

The country music festival returned to the 250-acre Laketown Ranch property this summer following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Thousands of people converged on the Cowichan Valley property to see performers like Darius Rucker, Dallas Smith and Hardy and Kip Moore.

This year's headliner, Blake Shelton, has five Academy of Country Music awards under his belt, as well as 10 Country Music Association awards and 11 Country Music Television awards, among many others.

He's also a coach on the television show The Voice and helped guide eight contestants of the show to victory.

Tickets for next year's Sunfest music festival go on sale this Friday, Dec. 2.

More headliners and performers for the festival will be announced "soon" according to organizers.

The most recent Sunfest event included more than 50 performers, about half of which were local.

Laketown Ranch boasts the largest permanent outdoor stage in Western Canada, and the upcoming Sunfest is expected to have four stages, multiple bars, flush toilets, showers, a VIP area and food vendors.