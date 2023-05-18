Lake Cowichan urges tubers to avoid fast-flowing river

While many may be looking to enjoy the rising temperatures and clear skies, the Town of Lake Cowichan is urging people to avoid tubing on the Cowichan River, which is flowing particularly fast.

On Tuesday, the town asked visitors to avoid tubing on the river until water flows slow down.

"Avoid activities, including tubing on a fast-flowing Cowichan River, which could spell potential dangers to those who venture onto it," said the municipality in a social media post. "Please stay safe."

The message comes after two separate rescues occurred on the Cowichan River over the past two weeks.

The first rescue occurred on May 2, when first responders were called to a report of a tuber without a lifejacket yelling for help in the river.

When Mounties with the Lake Cowichan RCMP arrived, they found a 19-year-old man from Vancouver in need of rescuing, as well as seven others who were stranded on the side of the river.

Then, on May 13, police received a report of a vessel capsizing that had five adults and one child onboard.

"Both incidents are unrelated, and everyone was located safe," said Lake Cowichan RCMP spokesperson Const. David Prak in a release Thursday.

"This is a good reminder for everyone that the river is not safe to be tubing or swimming in at this time of year," he said.

Firefighters from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department also attended both rescues.

Fire Chief Doug Knott warns that conditions on the river are unsafe due to rapid snow melt.

"Water levels are still high and flowing fast, which can push you into downed trees, popping your tube, or worse, pulling you under," said Knott.

Longtime paramedic Brian Twaites is also encouraging people to wear life jackets if they are enjoying the water, and to not mix alcohol and drugs with water activities like tubing or boating.

The message is similar in the capital region, where a woman recently pulled two drowning people from Thetis Lake by using her paddleboard.