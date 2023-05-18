Lake Cowichan urges tubers to avoid fast-flowing river

Cowichan River tubers on July 26, 2022. (CTV News) Cowichan River tubers on July 26, 2022. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario