Woman saves 2 people from drowning at Thetis Lake

The entrance sign to Thetis Lake Regional Park is shown. (CTV News) The entrance sign to Thetis Lake Regional Park is shown. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario