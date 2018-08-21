

CTV Vancouver Island





Officials have tapped the brakes on an attempt to slow down speeders at the Esquimalt Lagoon after a lack of input from area residents.

The lagoon falls under Colwood's jurisdiction and council had been asked to find a way to slow motorists speeding through the area, specifically Ocean Boulevard, to bypass highway traffic.

Earlier this year, a city-led analysis showed the majority of drivers passing through the lagoon area were travelling between 10 to 20 kilometres an hour above the posted speed limit.

Council sent out surveys to the public that included a variety of options including the installation of speedbumps along Ocean Boulevard. Another suggestion to curb speeders was to close off Hatley Drive at Passage Way,

Only 42 per cent of residents who were sent surveys filled them out and returned them.

City policy requires that in order to implement such measures, at least half of the surveys be returned – and of those, three-quarters must be in favour of the proposed changes.

Because neither requirement was met, traffic-calming measures will not be introduced at the lagoon.

Sidewalks and traffic lights will be added once more than 260 units of housing have been built in the area.