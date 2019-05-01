Knife, brass knuckles seized after fight in Tim Hortons parking lot
One teen was given a bylaw ticket for fighting in public. (File photo)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 1:38PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 6:05PM PDT
Reports of a fist fight between two teens in Langford has led police to a unsettling discovery.
West Shore Mounties were called to a Tim Horton’s parking lot on Jacklin Road in Langford on Monday.
A witness told police two teenagers were engaged in hand-to-hand combat in the coffee shop parking lot. After tracking down one of the teens, police found brass knuckles in the boy's pocket and a knife in his backpack.
Officers say neither weapon was used in the apparent dust-up, but police seized them immediately.
Later more witnesses came forward telling police the exchange of blows was actually just a “play fight” between the two teens.
“This fight looked real enough for a concerned member for the public to call us,” said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar. “The brass knuckles were seized as they are considered a prohibited weapon.”
Police say they could have taken a hard line and charged the teen with possession of a prohibited weapon, but chose to only slap the youngster with a bylaw ticket for fighting in public.