VICTORIA -- Extraordinarily high tides are expected on the shores of Vancouver Island this weekend.

The seasonal high tides, also known as king tides, are forecast to begin Friday afternoon and last until Sunday.

Tides on the South Island are expected to surge as high as 3.2 metres, while in Ladysmith they're expected to reach 3.7 metres, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The high tides will create increased risk of flooding in coastal areas.

King tides occur during a full moon when the gravitational pulls of the sun and the moon are in alignment.