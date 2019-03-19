

CTV Vancouver Island





Playing darts in the park is a bad idea for a children’s game under the best circumstances. Playing darts with used syringes is a worse one.

But that’s the scene Saanich police were called to Monday morning.

A concerned neighbour called police to Hampton Park at about 8:30 a.m. to report children throwing needles like darts in the park, according to Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Fast.

“We did not find the kids who were playing with them so I don’t know their ages or how many there were,” Fast told CTV News Tuesday.

Police collected the syringes and disposed of them. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who finds needles on the ground can contact Solid Outreach at 250-298-9497 for pickup, or contact Island Health for a list of drop-off locations.