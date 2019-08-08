

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





A rise in overdoses in Victoria this week has prompted Island Health to double down on warnings to drug users.

In a tweet, Island Health said the recent drug supply circulating in B.C.'s capital is “stronger” than usual.

The health authority shared a list of options to lessen the impact of an overdose or the risk of an overdose occurring.

Calling 911, starting CPR and administering Naloxone topped the list.

The organization also has suggested getting substances checked for purity and testing in small amounts to better navigate the strength of the drug.

Island Health recommend drug users visit the supervised consumption sites on Pandora, Johnson or Ellice Streets so that someone is on hand to respond in the event of an overdose.