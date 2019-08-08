Island Health warns of overdose spike in Victoria
Richard Chenery prepares heroin he bought on the street to be injected at the Insite safe injection clinic in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, May 11, 2011. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:22AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:42PM PDT
A rise in overdoses in Victoria this week has prompted Island Health to double down on warnings to drug users.
In a tweet, Island Health said the recent drug supply circulating in B.C.'s capital is “stronger” than usual.
The health authority shared a list of options to lessen the impact of an overdose or the risk of an overdose occurring.
Calling 911, starting CPR and administering Naloxone topped the list.
The organization also has suggested getting substances checked for purity and testing in small amounts to better navigate the strength of the drug.
Island Health recommend drug users visit the supervised consumption sites on Pandora, Johnson or Ellice Streets so that someone is on hand to respond in the event of an overdose.