Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab

Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab

North Island Hospital - Comox Valley is seen in this photo from Island Health's website. (islandhealth.ca) North Island Hospital - Comox Valley is seen in this photo from Island Health's website. (islandhealth.ca)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario