Vancouver Island medical lab closing for 3 weeks, health authority says

The Sidney Satellite lab is seen in this Google Maps image from September 2021. The Sidney Satellite lab is seen in this Google Maps image from September 2021.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump: Jan. 6 panelists

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

What's in the bipartisan U.S. gun deal and what's not

A bipartisan group of American senators unveiled an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, providing an overview of a forthcoming package of reforms to address one of the nation's most pressing and divisive issues in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario