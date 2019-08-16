

News staff, CTV News Vancouver Island





A rash of recent drug overdoses in Victoria has prompted the Vancouver Island health authority to extend a warning to drug users for a second week.

Island Health says the current drug supply circulating in B.C.'s capital is stronger than usual and users should take extra precautions when ingesting drugs.

The health authority shared a list of measures to reduce the severity of an overdose or decrease the likelihood of an overdose occurring.

Phoning 911, performing rescue breathing and administering Naloxone top the list of safeguards.

The organization also recommends getting drugs checked for purity and using small amounts at first to determine the strength of a drug.

Island Health recommends drug users visit supervised consumption sites on Pandora, Johnson or Ellice streets, and avoid taking drugs alone.