Interactive map shows most dangerous intersections in Victoria

ICBC has released its latest data on crashes that occurred in Victoria in 2021.

The intersections with the most crashes tend to be north of the downtown core and closer to the border between Victoria and Saanich, B.C.

The top three intersections that saw the most crashes last year are Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue, Douglas Street and Gorge Road East, and Douglas Street and Finlayson Street.

Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue: 44

Douglas Street and Gorge Road East: 44

Douglas Street and Finlayson Street: 42

Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Street: 35

Blanshard Street and Finlayson Street: 33

ICBC notes that its data does not include crashes that occur in parking lots or that involve parked vehicles. The data may also be affected by rounding totals and because crash locations are often self-reported, according to ICBC.

Crashes that occur along a roadway are also listed as occurring at the nearest intersection in ICBC's interactive map.

The location of crashes in Victoria between 2017 and 2021 are shown. (ICBC/OpenStreetMap)

FOUR-YEAR TREND

ICBC's interactive crash data dates back four years. Between 2017 and 2021, different intersections recorded the highest number of crashes in Victoria.

Over the four-year period, the intersection of Douglas Street and Finlayson Street reported the most crashes, followed by the intersection of Bay Street and Blanshard Street, and then the intersection of Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue.

Douglas Street and Finlayson Street: 244

Bay Street and Blanshard Street: 235

Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue: 229

Douglas Street and Gorge Road East: 213

Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Street: 202

The intersection of Pandora Avenue and Wharf Street, where a cyclist was recently struck by a truck, was the site of 46 crashes over the past four years, according to ICBC.

BICYCLE CRASH DATA

For cyclists, the top three intersections for crashes between 2017 and 2021 include Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street, Cook Street and Pandora Avenue, and Fort Street and Richmond Avenue.

Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street: 10

Cook Street and Pandora Avenue: 8

Fort Street and Richmond Avenue: 9

At the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Wharf Street, three crashes were reported between 2017 and 2021, according to ICBC.

The location of bike crashes in Victoria between 2017 and 2021 are shown. (ICBC/OpenStreetMap)