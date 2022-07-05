Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown Victoria

Warning: This story contains graphic video

A webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.

The tower camera is positioned above Swans Pub overlooking the intersection of Wharf Street and Pandora Avenue.

A video taken around 11:56 a.m. shows the moment a truck turns right from Wharf Street towards the Johnson Street Bridge. As it's turning, the truck hits a cyclist who is crossing the intersection alongside other riders.

The cyclist momentarily appears to be pulled into the vehicle’s back tire, the video shows.

Victoria police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash occurred, bystanders could be seen rushing to the aid of the cyclist. The driver of the truck also exited the vehicle, and police have confirmed that the driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics and firefighters attended the scene Tuesday morning.

CTV News has reached out to emergency responders for further details, and police say an investigation is underway.