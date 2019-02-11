A skier was airlifted to safety Monday morning after spending more than 10 hours injured on a backcountry mountain near Powell River.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the skier was part of a group recreating near Mount Freda, which is 15 nautical miles north east of Powell River, where the man lives.

The 42-year-old man sustained a broken leg during a crash and the first call for assistance went out at around 3 p.m. to Powell River RCMP.

When a search and rescue team reached the skier they determined that a helicopter would be needed to extract him. The JRCC was notified and a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched out of 19 Wing Comox.

Search and rescue technicians from the Cormorant were able to reach the skier, who was at an altitude of around 5,000 feet.

He was then airlifted out at around 1:30 a.m. Monday and was transferred into the hands of paramedics, who took him to hospital in Courtenay.