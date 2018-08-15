

Nikita Ganovicheff





A helicopter from CFB Comox helped rescue an injured fisherman west of Graham Island, near Prince Rupert, on Tuesday.

The man was hurt in a fall on-board a fishing vessel and needed medical treatment. The boat then anchored in sheltered waters near the island while waiting for a medevac.

Three SAR Techs from 442 Squadron lowered onto the deck of the boat and transferred the fisherman to a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter.

The man was taken to the Village of Queen Charlotte before being transferred to Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre.

The Victoria Search and Rescue Region includes 1.4 million square kilometres of mountainous terrain in British Columbia and the Yukon, extending 600 nautical miles offshore of the Pacific Ocean.

In a news release, 19 Wing Public Affairs says, “Given the size and complexity of this SRR, SAR crews operating in this region are highly skilled and ready to confront challenges of this region in order to save lives.”