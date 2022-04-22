'In the critical zone': Nanaimo man ramps up hunger strike, stops taking fluids, to protest old-growth logging

Nanaimo, B.C., man Howard Breen is pictured. (Save Old Growth/Facebook) Nanaimo, B.C., man Howard Breen is pictured. (Save Old Growth/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario