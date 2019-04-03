She kept a low profile while she was here, but we now know how Hollywood actress Katie Holmes feels about Victoria.

“I love Victoria, I love it so much. The crew was absolutely incredible. I really miss it,” Holmes told eTalk during a first look at her new film Brahms: The Boy II at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday.

#KatieHolmes just wrapped filming in @CityOfVictoria, but the cold never bothered her anyway ❄️����



�� See more star sightings at https://t.co/iMBgOU8Z0y pic.twitter.com/ouYoA6kIMO — etalk (@etalkCTV) April 3, 2019

The horror movie starring Holmes was recently filmed around the South Island, including at Victoria's Craigdarroch Castle.

During the interview, the actress was asked about being in Victoria during its record-breaking snowstorm in February.

“It was quite magical, in Victoria it never snows so it was very exciting,” she said.

Holmes also had some generous words about Vancouver Island hospitality saying: “The kindness of everybody was really wonderful.”

Her new film is scheduled to be released in July.