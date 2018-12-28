

An Oak Bay man's truck is a total write-off after it caught fire overnight, and he says it appears to be an intentional act.

Michael Magdalenich's Ford F250 was parked outside his home in the 2100-block of Neil Street when it burst into flames just after 3 a.m. Friday.

He had just woken up to let his dog out when he heard a loud explosion outside.

"Not even twenty minutes later I heard a big bang outside and the truck was completely engulfed in flames," said Magdalenich. "I was shocked."

He and others called 911 to report the fire and crews were on scene quickly to douse the fully involved vehicle.

The truck was deemed a total write-off and a nearby car sustained minor damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

Magdalenich said he's now without a vehicle and also lost his wallet in the fire.

"A little shook up, pretty upset," he said. "Unfortunate for right after Christmas, anyway. I don't know the reason anyone would have to do that. It's a little petty."

Oak Bay Fire Department said police are investigating the blaze. It has yet to be confirmed suspicious, but Magdalenich said whoever did it, "it was definitely intentional."

Firefighters said ICBC will also investigate the wreckage.