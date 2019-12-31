VICTORIA -- More than 800 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island were temporarily without power Tuesday as high winds and heavy rains battered the region.

The largest power outage was reported between Qualicum Bay and Bowser, where approximately 819 homes and businesses were in the dark as of 1:30 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to the area.

Other smaller outages were reported on the island, including one in Millstream that was affecting fewer than five customers Tuesday afternoon.

Elsewhere across the province, Environment Canada was calling for heavy rains, including on western Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

In the Thompson-Shuswap region of B.C., more than 20,000 hydro customers were without power Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office said localized flooding in low-lying areas and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts are possible.

The latest updates on BC Hydro outages are available on the company's website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.