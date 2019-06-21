

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria commuters beware: Construction begins Monday on a dedicated bus lane along Highway 1 between the Burnside Bridge and Tolmie Avenue.

The southbound bus lane is intended to speed the flow of traffic along the busy corridor and improve transit services, but not before causing months of additional traffic delays around the city.

Construction is expected to occur primarily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with some nighttime work anticipated.

The construction is expected to last until the end of December.

Additional upgrades along the route will include new lighting, a retaining wall, drainage upgrades, changes to an elevated pedestrian walkway and landscaping work.

Ralmax Contracting Ltd. said Friday it was hired by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to conduct the work.

The company says it will work to minimize inconveniences to commuters, though delays and traffic congestion are expected.

Ongoing construction on the Bay Street bridge is already causing havoc for many commuters in the area and is expected to last until the end of October.