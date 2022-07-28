Hotel pitched for Victoria International Airport

The Victoria International Airport is reviewing a pitch for a hotel on its property — which could bring more amenities to travellers and boost the airport authority's revenue base.

The developer, Kothari Group, is proposing a 129-room Marriott hotel on the eastern edge of the airport property at Beacon Avenue West and Stirling Way.

The hotel development company would operate the hotel, partnering with Marriott to launch TownePlace Suites.

"We see the addition of a hotel at this location as a logical fit and a great new amenity for the airport and community, said Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO Geoff Dickson in a statement Thursday.

A rendering of the proposed hotel is shown. (Mataj Architecture)

The Victoria Airport Authority says its revenues have been "dramatically" affected by the pandemic and this project would help diversify its income base.

The review process will include feedback from W̱SÁNEĆ leadership, members of the public, and the Town of Sidney’s staff and council.

If approved, construction could start in early 2023 and is would take up to two years to finish.

The hotel is designed to include a swimming pool, fitness center, 1,500-square-feet of meeting space and a restaurant.

A rendering of the proposed hotel is shown. (Victoria International Airport)

"It is very positive to see Sidney continues to be a desirable place for businesses to invest," said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

"The current partnership between the Town of Sidney, Victoria Airport Authority, and District of North Saanich to realign Stirling Road and build a roundabout on Beacon Avenue West supports ongoing growth in this area," he added. "I look forward to seeing this come to council in the coming months."

The airport has set up storyboards detailing the project in its arrivals rotunda. You can also review the plans on the Victoria International Airport website.