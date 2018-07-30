

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





The province is urging islanders and farmers to use less water because of a drought.

The hot and dry conditions have prompted a level three drought rating for Vancouver Island and coastal British Columbia.

The drought calls for municipal, agricultural and industrial users to voluntarily reduce water-use from all surface-water and groundwater.

Haida Gwaii and the Gulf Islands are also under the drought warning. Other areas affected are the coast from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland and include the Skeena Nass and Stikine basins in the northwest.

Many important fish bearing streams were identified approaching critical flow thresholds.

These include, but are not limited to, the Koksilah, Chemainus, San Juan and Salmon Rivers. The province is encouraging water conservation in these and other low-flow watersheds.

Regulating water usage will be considered if the flow isn't maintained above critical levels.

Angling closures may also go into effect if the warm temperatures continue to impact stream flows and water supplies.