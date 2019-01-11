

CTV Vancouver Island





A hiker found dead in Goldstream Provincial Park Friday did not meet with foul play, investigators say.

Langford Fire, West Shore RCMP and search and rescue crews were dispatched to the park early Friday morning and to search for an overdue 33-year-old Squamish woman.

They were searching an area near a railway trestle in the park.

Teams searched the area all morning before the woman's body was found.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious and they will not be releasing any further details.