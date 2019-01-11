Hiker's death in Goldstream Provincial Park not suspicious: RCMP
Goldstream Provincial Park is shown in this undated file photo.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 11:25AM PST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 12:50PM PST
A hiker found dead in Goldstream Provincial Park Friday did not meet with foul play, investigators say.
Langford Fire, West Shore RCMP and search and rescue crews were dispatched to the park early Friday morning and to search for an overdue 33-year-old Squamish woman.
They were searching an area near a railway trestle in the park.
Teams searched the area all morning before the woman's body was found.
Police say the death is not considered suspicious and they will not be releasing any further details.