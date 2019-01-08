

CTV Vancouver Island





A head-on crash seriously injured two drivers and shut down a section of the Trans-Canada highway near Langford for a few hours Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway, south of Goldstream Provincial Park,on an undivided curve.

What caused the crash is unclear, but police said both vehicles, a blue Honda Pilot and silver Honda CRV, were traveling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided, coming to a stop in northbound lanes.

Police said the drivers of each vehicle were seriously injured and no passengers were in either car. The drivers were transported to hospital for treatment.

"The cause of the collision is under investigation. We are asking for any witnesses of this collision to contact investigators," said West Shore RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Dovell.

The route was remain closed for several hours while collision analysts processed the scene. The route had reopened to traffic as of 4 p.m., according to Drive BC. Traffic delays were expected.