VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Friday, bringing the number of active cases of the coronavirus to 10 in the region.

The active cases are split between the South Vancouver Island region, where six cases are currently active, and the Central Vancouver Island, with four active cases.

There are no active cases currently in the North Vancouver Island region.

The South Island region, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, has recorded 72 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The North Island, stretching from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, has recorded 65 cases and the Central Island – including Tofino, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Parksville, Lake Cowichan and Duncan – has recorded 53 cases.

As of Friday, the South Island's most recent reported symptoms were detected two days ago, while the Central Island's most recent symptoms were reported four days ago.

The North Island has not detected positive symptoms of the virus for 13 days, according to Island Health data.

Five people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, where a total of 175 people have recovered. No one in the region is currently in hospital with the virus.