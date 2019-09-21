Heavy police presence shuts down Bay Street in Victoria
Victoria Police Department headquarters on April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 4:36PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:39PM PDT
Victoria police shut down a portion of Bay Street between Quadra and Cook streets in the city's downtown Saturday afternoon.
Numerous officers and vehicles were on scene, and police tape could be seen blocking the roadway. Few details could be confirmed as of 4:30 p.m.
The road had reopened by 5:30 p.m. Police had not made any public comments on the incident at that time. This story will be updated if and when a response from police is received.