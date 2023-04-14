'Heartbreaking': Video shows man destroying business windows along Nanaimo street

Violence and vandalism continues to plague Nanaimo.

Just hours after B.C. Premier David Eby came to the Harbour City to provide an announcement on cracking down on repeat offenders, a local business says it was targeted and damaged by a prolific offender.

Security video recorded what police describe as a drug-fuelled rampage.

A man can be seen smashing the windows of a beloved downtown barbershop.

"The guy hit the window with such force that it smashed my sign open," said Dave Lawrence, owner of That 50's Barber Shop.

Lawrence has owned the shop for close to 16 years.

He's known for his annual "Fresh Start" fundraiser, which helps collect backpacks and school supplies for kids starting their school year.

He's also known for the personality he puts into the store, which is lined with vintage pictures of superheroes and a collection of Pez dispensers that feature all sorts of pop-culture characters.

"To have it smashed and see the stuff all over the floor, it's heartbreaking," he said.

The suspect continued down the street trying to smash the windows of a neighbouring Thai restaurant and tattoo shop.

"He about broke my window," said Sommai Taengsomboon, owner of Zalathai Thai Restaurant.

"And I walk away and come to see he broke in the barber shop," he said.

Joel Martin, owner of Mainstay Tattoos, says his windows survived the rampage.

"The individual came up and threw another bag of goods at my window in an attempt to break it," he said.

A photo of the suspect was taken, which allowed police to track him down. He was arrested for mischief.

Mounties say the suspect is well known to them and that he has been released with a court date in June.

"To have something like this happen to me, it just really seals that something needs to be done," said Lawrence.

He does not have any insurance to replace the smashed windows and a GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the cost.

While a new provincial plan has been announced to help curb prolific offending, it will take time to see if there are any results.

"Is it going to make a difference? Well, the proof will be over the next six months to a year to see if violent crimes go down in Nanaimo," said Kevan Shaw, president of the Victoria Crescent Association.