B.C. to target repeat offenders with 12 community hubs

The province has announced the locations of 12 community hubs that are intended to curb repeat violent offending in regions across the province.

The hubs are part of the "Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative," which aims to increase targeted enforcement of repeat offenders, as well as improve investigating and monitoring these types of crimes.

The new facilities will bring together police, prosecutors, and corrections officials who are all focused on targeting specific prolific offenders.

"This will deliver serious consequences for those who repeatedly break the law, while also making sure targeted services are available to those who are ready for them," said B.C. Premier David Eby in a statement Wednesday.

The 12 hubs will be located in the following communities:

Nanaimo

Victoria

Vancouver

Surrey

New Westminster

Abbotsford

Kamloops

Kelowna

Cranbrook

Prince George

Williams Lake

Terrace

The province says each hub will also serve its surrounding communities, and that staff will work with local stakeholders and other programs that may already be up and running in their region.

The intent is to improve coordination between police, prosecutors, and corrections officials – such as probation officers – alongside local programs.

ADDITIONAL FUNDING

To support targeted investigation of prolific offenders, the province is also providing $16 million to law enforcement over the next three years through a new Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program.

The program will help law enforcement share information internally and with other agencies, such as prosecutors.

For example, Eby says when someone is arrested and brought before the courts, the funding will help improve communication between police, prosecutors and judges.

The premier says that previously, prosecutors may not have a suspect's full criminal history available, but now it will be easier for all branches of the legal system to access relevant information, particularly relating to repeat offenders.

The $16 million for the SITE program is on top of the $25 million promised by the province for the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, which will be doled out over the next three years.

An additional $230 million has been earmarked to improve RCMP staffing levels and expand special units like mental health crisis responses teams. This funding will also roll out over the next three years.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, wherever they live," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement Wednesday.

"The rise in repeat violent offending is top of mind for British Columbians and it's also a top priority for our government," he said.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, who recently described a "tide of human misery" in the city following several high-profile crimes, says he's grateful that one of the 12 community hubs will be coming to the Harbour City.

"We've witnessed the tragic fallout from repeat violent offending in Nanaimo far too many times," he said Wednesday.

"I'm optimistic that these new initiatives will be the building blocks which will hold criminals accountable and prevent crimes from happening in the first place."

Krog says nothing will change overnight, but Wednesday's announcement marked "a very good start."

Eby says the hubs will begin operating in May.