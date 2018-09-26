

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in the Cowichan Valley hope the public can help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in June.

The assault occurred in the Duncan area in the early hours of June 26, 2018, according to RCMP.

Investigators are now releasing a sketch of the man, described as white, 40 years old with light stubble, short grey hair and a larger build.

They say he was driving an SUV described as possibly a 2017 or 2018 Acura MDX or RDX that is white in colour.

The vehicle may have been seen in either the 2700-block of Beverly Street or in the Cowichan Bay area, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.