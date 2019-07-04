

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Several businesses in downtown Duncan suffered thousands of dollars in damages after they were tagged with graffiti last week.

In the early morning hours of June 29, businesses on Kenneth Street, Craig Street, Station Street and Government Street were tagged with red, white and black spray paint, according to police.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP believe the series of graffiti tags are linked.

“Property crimes like this have a ripple effect on the community,” said RCMP Const. Amron Christensen. “It affects business owners, community members, and residents. It can also affect the cost of insurance.”

Two young men were seen in the downtown core at the same time carrying spray cans and taking photos of the graffiti, police said.

“Being able to identify prolific property offenders like this could potentially help reduce further damages from occurring,” Christensen said.

“It could help prevent more people from being victimized.”

If you have any information relating to these offences, please contact lead investigator Const. Richard Pozniak at 250-748-5522. or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com, 1-800-222-8477.