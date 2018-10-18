Goldstream campground will reopen to the public Friday
A campground patron leaves Goldstream Campground as the provincial government assesses the situation with former Tent City residents who are living at the campground in Langford, B.C., on Thursday, September 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 4:36PM PDT
The campground at Goldstream Provincial Park will reopen Friday morning, almost a month after homeless campers first moved in.
The park remained shut down for weeks as crews remediated the land following tent city’s stay.
Campers pitched their tents in the provincial park near Victoria for two weeks before moving on to a yard in Saanich earlier this month.
BC Parks says its work is finished and the campground will reopen at 8 a.m.