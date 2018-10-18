

CTV Vancouver Island





The campground at Goldstream Provincial Park will reopen Friday morning, almost a month after homeless campers first moved in.

The park remained shut down for weeks as crews remediated the land following tent city’s stay.

Campers pitched their tents in the provincial park near Victoria for two weeks before moving on to a yard in Saanich earlier this month.

BC Parks says its work is finished and the campground will reopen at 8 a.m.