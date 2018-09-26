Goats, chickens killed in barn fire near Courtenay
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 6:29PM PDT
A barn north of Courtenay was destroyed by a massive fire early Wednesday morning.
The homeowner of the rural property in Black Creek called in the fire around 2:30 a.m.
“When we got here the whole place was engulfed like there was no chance of anything… if something is in there it’s gone,” said Kevin Mills, a witness, told CTV.
Fire officials say there were more than a dozen goats and some chickens in the barn at the time. None of them survived.
It’s unknown what started the fire.
VIDEO: Large barn fire overnight in Black Creek on Surgenor Road. @OysterRiverFire and @CourtenayFire in attendance. Crews notified of chickens and goats in the barn when they arrived. Cause under investigation. Witnesses smelled the smoke & saw the flames from kms away. pic.twitter.com/hGpsNiqkuu— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) September 26, 2018