

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say an eight-year-old girl did everything right when she fought off a possible abduction attempt in Nanaimo.

The incident happened as the girl was biking home from Brechin Elementary School on Bradley Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the girl was reportedly approached by a man with a red pickup truck with a white stripe between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"He got out of his truck and the next thing she knew, he was standing beside her and asked her if she wanted to see something in his truck," RCMP said in a news release. "He tried to grab her but she was able to kick at him, get back on her bike and continued peddling until she arrived home."

The girl immediately told her mother, who called police.

The man is described as white with a dark beard and dark hair and was wearing sunglasses, RCMP said. The girl wasn't able to estimate his age or describe his clothing.

Investigators say the girl did "everything she needed to do" to get away from the man and she should be proud of her actions.

According to a post from a family friend circulating on Facebook, the girl is "a little shook up" but otherwise OK.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.