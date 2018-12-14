Gas prices expected to go up in Victoria this weekend, analysts say
Experts are predicting prices in Victoria and the Lower Mainland will jump six cents on Saturday.
Drivers running low on fuel are being encouraged to fill up their tanks sooner rather than later.
Gas prices at several stations around Victoria hovered around 128.9 cents per lite on Friday afternoon.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com, prices in Victoria and the Lower Mainland will jump six cents Saturday and will go up even higher on Sunday.