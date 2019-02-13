

If you order something through Amazon Prime, you can now get it the next day if you live in Victoria.

Amazon Canada announced free one-day delivery is now available in 19 cities and towns across Canada, seven days a week.

Victoria is the only B.C. included on the list, the other cities are in Ontario and one in Quebec.

The company says all qualifying orders over $25 that are ordered prior to the cut-off time will arrive by 9 p.m. local time the very next day, even on Saturday and Sunday.

Prime members in Victoria can select from more than half a million eligible items available for delivery the next day if they place an order by 3:45 p.m. PT.

"Prime represents the best of Amazon in convenience, selection and price and our ultimate goal is to continue to bring the benefits of Prime to as many Canadian customers as possible," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada.

The 13 cities and towns include: