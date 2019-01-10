

CTV Vancouver Island





Police on the Saanich Peninsula are asking themselves why the chickens crossed the road – or how they got there in the first place.

Officers are spending their morning rounding up dozens of birds mysteriously running free in multiple locations in Central Saanich and North Saanich.

They could be seen corralling about 30 chickens in two areas of Wallace Road in Central Saanich, and several more chickens on Wain Road in North Saanich.

Firefighters and police managed to capture 23 "unruly" chickens in the 800-block of Birth Road in a tennis court, and were waiting for animal control to pick them up.

A family also showed up at the first scene on Wallace Road with seven chickens they had captured for police.

Investigators say they don't know how many chickens are loose or why they got there. Police from multiple departments were responding to try to round up all the birds.

They're trying to find someone in the area who can house the chickens as they get captured.

With all of the chickens running wild, drivers are also being asked to slow down on Wallace Road.

Police aren't saying whether they believe the chickens were set free intentionally, or if they might have escaped an enclosure in the area.